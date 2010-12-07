Ken Loh

Type Detail WIP

typography frisket spray paint
This is a detail highlighting the type before I put the border around it. I liked the clean look of the type initially so I had a hard time deciding whether or not to put the border on. In retrospect, I think the extra border helps make the design just a tad more complete.

Rebound of
Have A Nice Day Skate Deck
By Ken Loh
Posted on Dec 7, 2010
