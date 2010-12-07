Corbin Watkins

Christmas Badddge

Christmas Badddge album design illustration packaging christmas sled
Closeup of the title badge on the Incarnation album. I am in love with what my new Epson printer does with recycled paper.

Rebound of
Incarnation Packkkage
Posted on Dec 7, 2010
