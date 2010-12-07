Jared Granger

Have A Sustainable Holiday!

Have A Sustainable Holiday!
Idea for sustainable holiday icon. modified recycled logo turns into a christmas tree! Happy Holidays!

Posted on Dec 7, 2010
