Pixel Self-Portrait

So here's a self-portrait that I've abandoned but ever since seeing Allison House's pixel portraits and re-visiting Pixel Joint, I thought I'd give it another go.

One thing I noticed now is that the colors I chose for my skin tone are too dark. Wow...

Posted on Dec 7, 2010
