Incarnation Packkkage

Incarnation Packkkage album design illustration packaging christmas sled
Packaging for the hard copy edition of a free Christmas record (that you can get free here). The clear sleeve, printable CD-R and recycled insert make for a satisfying merch item for someone like me who is bemoaning the death of tactile/physical albums.

Posted on Dec 7, 2010
