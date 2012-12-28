Jan

Dribbble Profile Redesign

Dribbble Profile Redesign dribbble redesign profile minimal white black pink
  1. dribbble-profile-2.png
  2. dribbble-profile-fullview.png

Second part in my dribbble redesign:
Again, be sure to check out the attached fullview

- the sidebar would collapse, to focus on
what really matters on a profile page.

- hovering the arrow at the top or the logo shows
the sidebar.

( The profile pic and images used in this design are property off @Orman Clark )

Posted on Dec 28, 2012
