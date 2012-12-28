Dribbble Profile Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Second part in my dribbble redesign:
Again, be sure to check out the attached fullview
- the sidebar would collapse, to focus on
what really matters on a profile page.
- hovering the arrow at the top or the logo shows
the sidebar.
( The profile pic and images used in this design are property off @Orman Clark )