Home app design ipad app application user interface
Client asked me to post this picture of him holding his iPad with the project design on.

The main panel of an iPad app which allows it's owners to provide their clients with full progress updates on their custom home build.

The company are architects of some stunning houses, and this app houses all the progress pictures and information they need so they can keep up to date on their build from home any time of the day.

Posted on Dec 7, 2010
