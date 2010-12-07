Arnas Goldberg

Cats

Cats cats cat animal kitty domestic silhouette new year white stencil
I was asked to make 4 white cat stencils to decorate my local school windows. This decorations is for New Year of white metal cat. After the sketching on a big white sheet I decided to transform it to Illustrator to see how it works.

Posted on Dec 7, 2010
