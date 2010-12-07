Tad Carpenter

Holiday Homies!

Tad Carpenter
Tad Carpenter
Hire Me
  • Save
Holiday Homies!
Download color palette

I uploaded all of my Holiday cards and a new goodie called Holiday Homies! Check em out here gang http://is.gd/iiXSO. Happy Holidays!

42782717c0188bbb1b299ea72657f6f3
Rebound of
Holiday Cards preview
By Tad Carpenter
Posted on Dec 7, 2010
Tad Carpenter
Tad Carpenter
Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
Hire Me

More by Tad Carpenter

View profile
    • Like