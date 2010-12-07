Pete Lacey

Rikke Kristine v2

Pete Lacey
Pete Lacey
  • Save
Rikke Kristine v2 logo typography rikke helvetica faux pas
Download color palette

Second pass on a logo for photographer Rikke Kristine

She wanted to take it into a modern, simple, typographic direction.

3c8464b47ea2ad7b5e563ff5077d40e5
Rebound of
RK
By Pete Lacey
View all tags
Posted on Dec 7, 2010
Pete Lacey
Pete Lacey

More by Pete Lacey

View profile
    • Like