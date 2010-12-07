Video placeholder

Adam W. King

A collage of screenshots from the video as placeholder seemed a little more interesting and gives more of a clue as to the content.

I put the text under the button so that hopefully users want to click that button so they can see the text, as I find there's a hesitancy for people to actually *start* a video in the first place, oftentimes.

Anything I can do to give 'em a nudge!

Posted on Dec 7, 2010
