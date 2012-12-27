Annette Amdahl

Mr. Carlson's Opus

Annette Amdahl
Annette Amdahl
  • Save
Mr. Carlson's Opus logo opus symphony band orchestra typography fancy elegant type script
Download color palette

A project for a local high school band director that retired after 44 years. His friends and family raised funds to compose a piece for his band to play for him at his retirement celebration.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 27, 2012
Annette Amdahl
Annette Amdahl
Like