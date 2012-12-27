Jan

Dribbble Redesign

Dribbble Redesign dribbble redesign minimal black white pink
If you were in charge of dribbble's design, what would you do ?

Notable changes in this redesign:
- bigger thumbs
- fixed sidebar
- infinity scroll for the thumbs.
- title & artist only appear when hovering the thumbs, it's the art that counts.

Be sure to check the full view attached to this shot.

Posted on Dec 27, 2012
