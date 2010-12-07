Joni Korpi

jonikorpi.com v5 – Desktop view

jonikorpi.com v5 – Desktop view “huge type” helvetica
A 400 x 300 px screenshot can’t really do 68 px Helvetica justice. :(

Posted on Dec 7, 2010
