t is for...

thought i'd put up a few shots from "an indie rock alphabet book," which i had the pleasure of illustrating for paste magazine.

you can see the full set on flickr, here:
http://tinyurl.com/38ps7v5

and if you find you dig it really hardcore-style, you can buy it, here:
http://tinyurl.com/38jtsaa

Posted on Dec 7, 2010
