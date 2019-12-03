R - Website

Hi guys,

Same structure as we did for "M - Website". This one showcases the "R" product we have been working on.

This is a "conceptual website" we designed for promotional and research purposes to gather more insights on the communication between doctors, clinicians, and patients. This was done in partnership with Otsuka's Innovation department in New York.

Client

Otsuka is a huge Japanese pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was established in 1964.

We have an ongoing partnership with their US office in New York to help them build, launch and maintain in-house products through a package of services including branding, UI and light UX design for mobile apps, web apps, websites, etc.

"R" is one of their in-house projects. A virtual clinic model, allowing subjects to report on their symptoms using a cell phone. It allows clinicians to review symptoms without the need for an office visit. All done in-app with anonymized data.

Bit of a disclaimer here: the content, descriptions, app mockups and product images used within this design do not in any way, shape or form represent the "R" product. These are mostly conceptual ideas for showcase purposes.

All the best,

Filip