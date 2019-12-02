Mike | Creative Mints

Iron Punch / iOS game

Mike | Creative Mints
Mike | Creative Mints
Hire Me
  • Save
Iron Punch / iOS game ui ux mobile icon logotype 3d character animation 2d vector game illustration sketch
Iron Punch / iOS game ui ux mobile icon logotype 3d character animation 2d vector game illustration sketch
Iron Punch / iOS game ui ux mobile icon logotype 3d character animation 2d vector game illustration sketch
Iron Punch / iOS game ui ux mobile icon logotype 3d character animation 2d vector game illustration sketch
Iron Punch / iOS game ui ux mobile icon logotype 3d character animation 2d vector game illustration sketch
Download color palette
  1. ios game 2d 3d character animation illustration.mp4
  2. game ios logo 2d illustration.jpg
  3. ios game sketch character design.jpg
  4. game logo ios 3d 2d illustration.jpg
  5. ios game app flat platformer runner character stage concept.jpg
  6. ios game sketch design character.jpg

Get your gamepads ready, it's time to save this world again!:) I had tons of fun working on this project, check out some cool details in the attachment!

https://www.patreon.com/creativemints

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2019
Mike | Creative Mints
Mike | Creative Mints
Graphic design & Illustration
Hire Me

More by Mike | Creative Mints

View profile
    • Like