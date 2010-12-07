Sarah Mick

Christmas!

Christmas! christmas holiday illustration typography archer red seasonal texture snowflakes vector
Part of more work on a Christmas campaign. Still majorly a work in progress. Any suggestions/critiques are welcome! Kinda banging my head against the wall on this one...

CHECK OUT THE REBOUND: http://dribbble.com/shots/87838-Christmas-Rebounded

