Boro | Yehor Haiduk

Corporate website Medlife

Boro | Yehor Haiduk
Boro | Yehor Haiduk
Hire Me
  • Save
Corporate website Medlife medicine corporate site dental clinic x ray cards contacts homepage about ux design doctor dental medical boro minimal interface concept ui
Corporate website Medlife medicine corporate site dental clinic x ray cards contacts homepage about ux design doctor dental medical boro minimal interface concept ui
Download color palette
  1. Medlife.png
  2. Mobile.png

Corporate website is an ideal solution for companies of any field of activity. Qualitatively and professionally made corporate website is not subject to time and always relevant.

Medlife offers three dental modern, family and simply safe options for choosing dental services according to the criteria: quality, price, safety, territorial location, guarantees, service, diagnostics and an individual approach.

Opened for collaboration & new projects
Press "L" to support me ❤

Have a nice day!

Mobile.png
5 MB
Download
Medlife.png
4 MB
Download
Boro | Yehor Haiduk
Boro | Yehor Haiduk
👋 Hi, I`m Boro. UI/UX and Product Designer. Open for hire!
Hire Me

More by Boro | Yehor Haiduk

View profile
    • Like