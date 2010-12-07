Phineas X. Jones

Octophant Relaunch

Finally, finally, finally I have redesigned and relaunched octophant.us.

(Not that it's actually finished.)

It's the first thing I've done in "transitional" HTML5 with some CSS3 hijinks thrown in. Also the first time I've used typekit. And also it's the most web building I've done in like two years. And now I'm exhausted.

Dec 7, 2010
