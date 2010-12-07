Dan Auer

Holiday Event

Dan Auer
Dan Auer
  • Save
Holiday Event email event color wheel holiday
Download color palette

Holiday version of what I was working on yesterday. Template used for holiday get-togethers.

83cfec5f57ec29af9a68b9c4fa2a09c5
Rebound of
Event-Related Email
By Dan Auer
View all tags
Posted on Dec 7, 2010
Dan Auer
Dan Auer

More by Dan Auer

View profile
    • Like