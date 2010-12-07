Colleen Leh

Monkeypeek

Colleen Leh
Colleen Leh
  • Save
Monkeypeek monkey christmas
Download color palette

working on some gifts/cards/things. This little guy lifts some weights and gets red-faced when he succeeds.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 7, 2010
Colleen Leh
Colleen Leh

More by Colleen Leh

View profile
    • Like