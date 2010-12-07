Phil Coffman

Battle

Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
  • Save
Battle design swap butterflies soldiers tanks explosions guns lasers smoke desolation butterflyocalypse google images moonraker laser eyeballs
Download color palette

All is revealed. This is my Design Swap with Jesse Bennett-Chamberlain that launched today. We redesigned each other's Twitter profiles. I started off with wanting to set one of his signature butterflies on fire. I ended up with this.

Also, watch this.

861843be03475476de0d0b822b5d11c5
Rebound of
Not Telling
By Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
Digital Designer

More by Phil Coffman

View profile
    • Like