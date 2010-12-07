Joni Korpi

jonikorpi.com v5 – iPad view

The masthead of my upcoming personal site refresh in the tablet view. Inspired by @lukew’s “Mobile First” principles and good old Penguin book covers.

Scaled down from 768 px to 400 px.

Posted on Dec 7, 2010
