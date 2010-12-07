Eddie Wilson

Ork Initiative

Ork Initiative icon 40k
Still working through the textures, there are so many in this one... Not very happy with the wood of the horns, or the high contrast of the teeth. Some of the areas in the skull are soft then hard....definitely a lot of detail to dig through but really happy with it so far.

Posted on Dec 7, 2010
