Aleksandar Savic

Tesla Cybertruck

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Tesla Cybertruck future elonmusk scifi steel electric elon musk vehicle vector motorsport outline line truck illustrator icon dots design car tesla ai
Tesla Cybertruck future elonmusk scifi steel electric elon musk vehicle vector motorsport outline line truck illustrator icon dots design car tesla ai
Download color palette
  1. Tesla Cybertruck Bike.jpg
  2. Tesla Cybertruck.jpg

One more vehicle, now for all the fans of Tesla Cybertruck.

Expect more soon! :)

19a2ffc40939e1d3de01a7fdce88c3be
Rebound of
The Fifth Element
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like