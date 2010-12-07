Elliot Jay Stocks

HS 01: line edits

Elliot Jay Stocks
Elliot Jay Stocks
  • Save
HS 01: line edits illustration
Download color palette

Steps taken to get from previous shot to this stage:

1. Threshold.
2. A few manual line edits with the brush and eraser tools.
3. Alpha channel created from linework.

5831d0cca93ab693e88e824a7e52c966
Rebound of
HS 01: raw scan
By Elliot Jay Stocks
View all tags
Posted on Dec 7, 2010
Elliot Jay Stocks
Elliot Jay Stocks

More by Elliot Jay Stocks

View profile
    • Like