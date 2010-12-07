Elliot Jay Stocks

HS 01: raw scan

The raw scan of the final drawing for my current client project, before it goes into Photoshop. This was drawn after receiving approval on the thumbnail sketch (previous shot).

Rebound of
HS 01: rough sketch
By Elliot Jay Stocks
