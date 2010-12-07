Elliot Jay Stocks

HS 01: rough sketch

Elliot Jay Stocks
Elliot Jay Stocks
  • Save
HS 01: rough sketch illustration
Download color palette

The raw scan of a rough thumbnail sketch for my current client project, before drawing the real thing.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 7, 2010
Elliot Jay Stocks
Elliot Jay Stocks

More by Elliot Jay Stocks

View profile
    • Like