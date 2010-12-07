Sylvain Peigney

32px Icons Volpeo

Sylvain Peigney
Sylvain Peigney
  • Save
32px Icons Volpeo icons ubuntu webapp mobile android email icon
Download color palette

A mini set of 32px icons for my future portfolio. Any advice ?

View all tags
Posted on Dec 7, 2010
Sylvain Peigney
Sylvain Peigney

More by Sylvain Peigney

View profile
    • Like