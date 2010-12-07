Joel Beukelman

Wine Club Interactive PDF

Joel Beukelman
Joel Beukelman
  • Save
Wine Club Interactive PDF print design wine texture orange
Download color palette

Working on a simple interactive pdf for a wine club membership program. Loving the new interaction features in CS5.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 7, 2010
Joel Beukelman
Joel Beukelman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joel Beukelman

View profile
    • Like