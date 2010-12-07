Patrick Haney

Highlighted Jobs photo typography aller geomicons
Part of a thing I'm working on. A little opacity, a little Aller Light and Aller Bold. Not sure about the use of the bookmark icon and its size (hat tip to Brent Jackson for his Geomicons).

Posted on Dec 7, 2010
