Steve Fisher

Updated Site ID and Nav

Steve Fisher
Steve Fisher
  • Save
Updated Site ID and Nav navigation blue drupal icons
Download color palette

This might be a little too obvious. ;)

Going to post a zoomed out shot as a rebound of this one as well.

7c1769245a45d8811d40788623cdd561
Rebound of
Site ID and Nav
By Steve Fisher
View all tags
Posted on Dec 6, 2010
Steve Fisher
Steve Fisher

More by Steve Fisher

View profile
    • Like