Ever since I purchased iA Writer for my iPad I knew I wanted that keyboard for my code editor. Spent a day making it happen.

The keyboard is made with CSS3, SVG images (glyphs) and Javascript. I have been quite happy with the performance on the iPad: there's no delay nor missed keys when typing.

It's not pixel-perfect and it's definitely not a viable alternative to a pure ObjectiveC custom keyboard, but that works just fine for my needs ;)