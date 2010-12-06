Trending designs to inspire you
Ever since I purchased iA Writer for my iPad I knew I wanted that keyboard for my code editor. Spent a day making it happen.
The keyboard is made with CSS3, SVG images (glyphs) and Javascript. I have been quite happy with the performance on the iPad: there's no delay nor missed keys when typing.
It's not pixel-perfect and it's definitely not a viable alternative to a pure ObjectiveC custom keyboard, but that works just fine for my needs ;)