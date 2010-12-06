Tweet Wrap - logo

Anthony Dines

We just launched a project today that we are hoping the internet loves. It's an app that lets you create customized gift wrap using Twitter. I certainly had a ridiculous amount of fun designing the site.

Check it out: http://pages.samsung.com/us/tweetwrap/

Once you get past the initial screen, hover over this logo for added ridiculous fun!

Posted on Dec 6, 2010
