Anthony Dines

Tweet Wrap - icons

Anthony Dines
Anthony Dines
  • Save
Tweet Wrap - icons 8-bit holiday 3d
Download color palette

We just launched a project today that we are hoping the internet loves. It's an app that lets you create customized gift wrap using Twitter. I certainly had a ridiculous amount of fun designing the site.

Check it out: http://pages.samsung.com/us/tweetwrap/

Creating icons for this was super fun, I went with an overly pixelated style for the final actions.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 6, 2010
Anthony Dines
Anthony Dines

More by Anthony Dines

View profile
    • Like