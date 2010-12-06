Tweet Wrap - loader

Anthony Dines

Anthony Dines
Anthony Dines
We just launched a project today that we are hoping the internet loves. It's an app that lets you create customized gift wrap using Twitter. I certainly had a ridiculous amount of fun designing the site.

Check it out: http://pages.samsung.com/us/tweetwrap/

I loved designing the sites loader since I wanted it to feel like a old 8-bit games health meter.

Posted on Dec 6, 2010
Anthony Dines
Anthony Dines

