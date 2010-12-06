florian fangohr

update uDoo.it design

florian fangohr
florian fangohr
  • Save
update uDoo.it design web application black and white
Download color palette

Update on http://uDoo.it We went with a stack of stickies all integrated into one, instead of the more loose arrangement that we perviously used.

The new design will hopefully be deployed this week.

1a3dbcd77ae64463565e84771a0cd0f0
Rebound of
Udoo.It Recycled
By florian fangohr
View all tags
Posted on Dec 6, 2010
florian fangohr
florian fangohr

More by florian fangohr

View profile
    • Like