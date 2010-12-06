Sara Cannon

Card that contains the giving code for nonstopadvocates.com print
The clients were sent this card instead of wine for christmas. The card directs them to go to nonstopadvocates.com and get to choose which charity a donation will be made in their name. Each card is die cut where the a special card is inserted with the code they need to use on the site.

Posted on Dec 6, 2010
