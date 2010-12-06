Kevin Andersson

Tabs Colors

Here it is *phew*. The complete Tabs Epic set which includes 171 icons. PSD file is included, and there should be something like a billion layer styles and shape layers in there for your pleassure.
I will be releasing the extra set as well; it takes quite a lot of time - so I hope this goes well.

For full preview, take a look at www.tabsicons.com.

If you already bought Tabs Epic, you will get a $10 discount on Tabs Colors here.

Over and out - Ninja Kevin.

Ps. if you have some awesome ideas of how to spread the word - please let me know. Hugs and rainbows.

