Here it is *phew*. The complete Tabs Epic set which includes 171 icons. PSD file is included, and there should be something like a billion layer styles and shape layers in there for your pleassure.

I will be releasing the extra set as well; it takes quite a lot of time - so I hope this goes well.



For full preview, take a look at www.tabsicons.com.



If you already bought Tabs Epic, you will get a $10 discount on Tabs Colors here.



Over and out - Ninja Kevin.

Ps. if you have some awesome ideas of how to spread the word - please let me know. Hugs and rainbows.