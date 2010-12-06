MARIAN.DESIGN

OEAMTC iphone iphone 4 ui user interface texture linen yellow grey
This is a project I'm working on right now.
Its for a local automobile club called "ÖAMTC" here in Austria.
The app is more or less a container-app for a couple of "mini" apps the company is planing to release.

I tried to keep the coloring quite simple with the brands main colors (yellow/dark grey'ish). I'm using a "linen" look on the elements since i want that app to feel like its a quality-hardcover book that you usually keep in your car for storing all the "manuals" in it (well at least my BMW got such a book).

hope you like it.
greeeeets ;)

Posted on Dec 6, 2010
