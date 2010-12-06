Time Machine Portrait Co. Logo

Look! Another ribbon!



This was a redesigned, one-color logo for an existing Savannah company for my Vector & Raster course. They take pictures of you dressed all fancy like, as if you were in the Old West or a gangster or, heaven forbid, a tourist. Good, cheesy fun that I would never actually do.



Original logo here: http://thetimemachineportraitco.com/. Hopefully it doesn't hurt your eyes too much to look at that site.