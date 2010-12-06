Chris Mayers

Autumn Icons: Hot Chocula

One of a set of 20 icons for autumn, made for my Vector & Raster course. Basically, I love hot chocolate. And mountains of whipped cream. Frankly, I'm not entirely sure how I'm not 500 pounds.

Dec 6, 2010
