Michael Spitz

Achievement Badges

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Hire Me
  • Save
Achievement Badges illustration achievement badge icon writing web michael spitz michaelspitz icons
Download color palette

Follow up on the 'Newbie' shot > Here's a quick shot of the first 5 achievement icon/badges. Again, for a site designed for young writers.

*From left to right:
Newbie / Ink Slinger / Cardiologist / Jr. Editor / Novelist

C8319d296f4ed17e0d5c2e03ecad01d6
Rebound of
NEWBIE
By Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like