Nitin Garg

Widget UI - revised

Nitin Garg
Nitin Garg
Hire Me
  • Save
Widget UI - revised widget minimal interface black white light browser extension
Download color palette

Had to revise the UI, realized we need few more features without consuming too much of screen real estate. And most important ! Making it as light as possible.

Overall, more minimal. Removed the prominent branding, since its something a user would be using after being a member of actual product - the Web-app. So, not a good idea to just keep throwing him a huge logo all the time, that he knows already. After all, you are the king Mr.User :)

Fbb0d420bbf81ce2e37c89106f00f740
Rebound of
Widget - UI
By Nitin Garg
View all tags
Posted on Dec 6, 2010
Nitin Garg
Nitin Garg
I design Interactions, Interfaces & draw things.
Hire Me

More by Nitin Garg

View profile
    • Like