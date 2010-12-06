Bryan Crabtree

Ribbon and Logo Revisions

Ribbon and Logo Revisions logo blinde ribbon previous next button slideshow eyewear sunglasses
The bright white logo was bothering me so I switched it up a bit. I also aligned the info bar with the ribbon, and I'll probably move the whole nav/info element to the bottom of the image for the working site.

Posted on Dec 6, 2010
