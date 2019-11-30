Chillout Script Font

Chillout Script is Modern calligraphy fonts, combines from copperplate to contemporary typeface with a dancing baseline, classic and elegant touch. Can be used for various purposes.such as headings, signature, logos, wedding invitation, t-shirt, letterhead, signage, lable, news, posters, badges etc.

The ZIP file are include the following :

- chillout Script . Otf

- chillout Script . Ttf

- chillout Script Web Font (eot, svg, woff, woff2)

you have any question, don't hesitate to contact me by email. Thanks and happy designing :-)

