Simon Bouchard

Overa Financial Group

Simon Bouchard
Simon Bouchard
  • Save
Overa Financial Group logo branding blue orange museo bold
Download color palette

Final concept for Overa Financial Group - Complete project details on Behance Network @ http://www.behance.net/gallery/Overa-Financial-Group/848322

3f0b59a4f012c5edaf386541f5abb489
Rebound of
Overa
By Simon Bouchard
View all tags
Posted on Dec 6, 2010
Simon Bouchard
Simon Bouchard

More by Simon Bouchard

View profile
    • Like