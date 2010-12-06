Ethan Geyer

Web interface WIP 2

Ethan Geyer
Ethan Geyer
  • Save
Web interface WIP 2 ui texture paper adventure collage wv
Download color palette

Another look at the layout. Going for subtle collage feel. Needs to be fun and somewhat refined but it is still for a pretty corporate site.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 6, 2010
Ethan Geyer
Ethan Geyer

More by Ethan Geyer

View profile
    • Like