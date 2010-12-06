Henric Bech Sjösten

Sunday night delight

Sunday night delight
I've never gone through the whole process to actually make a whole font. It's always been a goal for me, so last night I started sketching. I know it's not perfect, but I like it so far.
My main goal with this first try is to get to know all the crucial steps, like setting it up properly in FontLab (or similar), kerning, hinting and more.

Posted on Dec 6, 2010
